Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Up 6.6%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.50. 55,834,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 29,150,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LCID. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92.

Insider Activity at Lucid Group

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 286.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.10%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 159.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 265,693,703 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,366,658,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,280,321.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 62.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,587,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,681,000 after buying an additional 10,320,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,339,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,086,000 after buying an additional 2,884,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,876,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,486,000 after buying an additional 1,029,142 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,968,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,077,000 after buying an additional 1,136,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,773,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,575,000 after acquiring an additional 36,939 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.