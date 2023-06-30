Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Bought by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,066 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 289.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,507,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,267,000 after buying an additional 15,989,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $63,655,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 32,449.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,525,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,165,000 after buying an additional 11,490,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,324,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $22,775,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LUMN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

LUMN traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,526,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,483,172. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.