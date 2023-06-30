Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Luxfer has a dividend payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE LXFR traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $14.24. 70,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,540. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $393.02 million, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

LXFR has been the subject of several research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Luxfer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,134,000 after acquiring an additional 633,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Luxfer by 189.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 333,472 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Luxfer by 34.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 221,349 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 288.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 192,180 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 233,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 152,862 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

