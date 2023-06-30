Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFRFree Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Luxfer has a dividend payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Luxfer Price Performance

NYSE LXFR traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $14.24. 70,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,540. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $393.02 million, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFRFree Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LXFR has been the subject of several research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Luxfer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,134,000 after acquiring an additional 633,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Luxfer by 189.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 333,472 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Luxfer by 34.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 221,349 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 288.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 192,180 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 233,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 152,862 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

Dividend History for Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR)

