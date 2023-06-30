M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $824.14

Shares of M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 824.14 ($10.48) and traded as low as GBX 700 ($8.90). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 710 ($9.03), with a volume of 16,928 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £376.53 million, a PE ratio of 691.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 797.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 823.27.

In other news, insider Michael Sherwin acquired 2,500 shares of M.P. Evans Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 816 ($10.38) per share, with a total value of £20,400 ($25,937.70). 50.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. It produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. The company is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

