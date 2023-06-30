MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

MAG Silver Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $10.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $17.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MAG Silver by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth $1,014,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in MAG Silver by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,378,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after buying an additional 33,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Further Reading

