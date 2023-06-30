Magic Internet Money Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. During the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $103.62 million and $1.06 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

