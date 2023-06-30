Maiar DEX Trading Up 4.4% This Week (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $22.40 million and approximately $34,985.28 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017817 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00020295 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014280 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,450.92 or 1.00041965 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000619 USD and is up 6.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $27,734.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

