Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $56.29

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.29 and traded as high as $58.48. Malibu Boats shares last traded at $57.91, with a volume of 105,890 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day moving average is $56.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.59.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
