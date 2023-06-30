Manchester Financial Inc. Has $46.09 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 318,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,617 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 13.3% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $46,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,405 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,306,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,793,000 after acquiring an additional 438,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,650,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,087,000 after purchasing an additional 632,218 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.15. The company had a trading volume of 924,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,668. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.71.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
