Manchester Financial Inc. Has $898,000 Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,508.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 17,192 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.67. The company had a trading volume of 74,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,882. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $87.01 and a one year high of $137.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.47. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.08.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

