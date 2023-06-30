Manchester Financial Inc. Invests $24.04 Million in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,368,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $24,044,000. ProShares UltraShort QQQ makes up approximately 7.0% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc. owned 6.41% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 212.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter worth $52,000.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of QID traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,307,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,841,362. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $29.98.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

