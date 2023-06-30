Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 1,435 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Manchester Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 1.1% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after buying an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,150.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,695 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,627 shares during the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,489,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,762,000 after purchasing an additional 868,594 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VT traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,277. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $98.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.58.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

