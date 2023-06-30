Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 9,892 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Manchester Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,892 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $47.65. The stock had a trading volume of 216,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,103. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.93. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

