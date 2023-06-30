Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.79

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.79 and traded as high as $18.62. Manitowoc shares last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 397,387 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on MTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.41. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,351,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 2,304.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 404,951 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 671.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 436,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 379,605 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,890,000 after acquiring an additional 295,092 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

