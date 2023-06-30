Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Marblegate Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marblegate Acquisition by 6,590.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,775 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,825,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,462,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 474.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 228,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 188,883 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 616,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Marblegate Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GATE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,750. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12. Marblegate Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $11.01.

Marblegate Acquisition Company Profile

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

