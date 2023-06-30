MARBLEX (MBX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $59.48 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $59.48 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00003481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MARBLEX has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MARBLEX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,723,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,230,607 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,723,287 with 55,820,350.49966198 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.06534378 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,296,737.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARBLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MARBLEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MARBLEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.