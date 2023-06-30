Marcum Wealth LLC Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $15.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

