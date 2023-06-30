Marcum Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $217.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $221.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

