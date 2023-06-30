Marcum Wealth LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 53.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 68,889.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 947,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 945,857 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $862.57 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $737.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $646.05. The firm has a market cap of $355.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

