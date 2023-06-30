Marcum Wealth LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 615,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,566 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 5.1% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $41,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.3% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,326 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.18. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

