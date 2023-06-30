Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.9% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 34,084.4% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 691,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 689,187 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,831,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,573,000 after buying an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 61.3% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 2.0 %

MA opened at $387.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $376.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.64. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

