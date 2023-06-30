Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 1,616 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

VONG opened at $69.78 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $71.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.1298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

