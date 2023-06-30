Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 23,439 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,439 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,363 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557,538 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 548.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,115,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,412,000 after purchasing an additional 91,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,151,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,223,000 after acquiring an additional 252,122 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average of $40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

