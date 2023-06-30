Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

MRIN opened at $0.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $10.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The company had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marin Software

Marin Software Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRIN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marin Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Marin Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marin Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Marin Software by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marin Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.