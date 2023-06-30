Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) CFO Sells $13,006,766.18 in Stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.08. 1,517,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,075. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.82 and a 12 month high of $189.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after buying an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after buying an additional 2,075,928 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,262,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,821,000 after buying an additional 1,935,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after buying an additional 1,406,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.54.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

