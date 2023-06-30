Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $311,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,059,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,087 shares of company stock worth $8,807,305. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $59.46. 3,511,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,539,313. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.66. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.52.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.