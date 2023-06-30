Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lessened by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.5% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $387.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $367.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $376.91 and its 200-day moving average is $366.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.