Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Purchased by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTRX. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 403,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,171,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after acquiring an additional 206,471 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 103,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. 23,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,906. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

