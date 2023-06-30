Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,936,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,636. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. Mattel has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $24.38.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.74 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Mattel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

