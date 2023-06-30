McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Hits New 1-Year High at $299.10

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $299.10 and last traded at $298.77, with a volume of 1450024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $294.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.79.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

