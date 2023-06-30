Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises approximately 3.3% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,676 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $137,604,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in United Rentals by 146.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,322,000 after purchasing an additional 365,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,152,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,719,000 after purchasing an additional 243,136 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of URI opened at $435.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $368.85 and its 200 day moving average is $390.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.39 and a 12-month high of $481.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on URI. Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.92.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

