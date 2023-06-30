Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions makes up 1.4% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $109.88 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.32.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.