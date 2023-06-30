Meridian Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,175,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,562 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,330,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,488,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,314,000 after purchasing an additional 652,158 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,698,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.47. 249,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,490. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $67.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

