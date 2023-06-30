Meridian Financial Partners LLC Sells 30 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 1.2% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mirova grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.94.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.00, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,956 shares of company stock valued at $15,088,178 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NOW traded up $14.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $562.41. The stock had a trading volume of 239,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,142. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a PE ratio of 279.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $576.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

