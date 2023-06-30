Meridian Financial Partners LLC Sells 302 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Exelon by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Exelon by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 48,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,823,223. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.