Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 92.8% from the May 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Mesoblast Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MEOBF remained flat at $0.83 during midday trading on Friday. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.
About Mesoblast
