Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 92.8% from the May 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEOBF remained flat at $0.83 during midday trading on Friday. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

