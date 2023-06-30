Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,072 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $281.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $289.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,407 shares of company stock worth $9,365,689 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on META. JMP Securities upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.