Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised Metso Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.40.

Metso Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OUKPY opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. Metso Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.11.

Metso Oyj Increases Dividend

Metso Oyj Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.0467 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Metso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

