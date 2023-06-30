Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup raised Metso Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.40.
Metso Oyj Price Performance
Shares of OUKPY opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. Metso Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.11.
Metso Oyj Increases Dividend
Metso Oyj Company Profile
Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Metso Oyj
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Metso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.