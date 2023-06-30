Michael J. Arougheti Sells 36,085 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 36,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $3,431,322.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,449,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ares Management Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $56.43 and a 1-year high of $97.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.32.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

ARES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ares Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Ares Management by 1,427.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.