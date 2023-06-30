Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Hits New 52-Week High at $89.02

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $89.02 and last traded at $88.95, with a volume of 308036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.44.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

