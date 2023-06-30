Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOMW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOMW – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 758.3% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Micromobility.com stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 52,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,614. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04. Micromobility.com has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.30.
