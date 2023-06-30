Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Insider Sells $21,705.60 in Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) insider Dan Karlin sold 6,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $21,705.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:MNMD opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 27,551.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

MNMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

