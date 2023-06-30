Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Insider Sells $21,705.60 in Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) insider Dan Karlin sold 6,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $21,705.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance
NASDAQ:MNMD opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $19.95.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Analyst Ratings Changes
MNMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mind Medicine (MindMed)
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.