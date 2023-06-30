Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) shot up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.06 and last traded at $26.03. 280,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 463,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIRM. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99. The company has a market cap of $982.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.16. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.76%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $409,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $432,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $456,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $14,450,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 229.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 68,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Further Reading

