Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 15,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $1,823,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,112,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,717,881.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $1,829,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $1,888,650.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00.

Moderna Trading Down 0.5 %

Moderna stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.32 and its 200 day moving average is $154.33. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,425 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 89.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after buying an additional 3,051,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,244,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,063,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Moderna by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,292,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Moderna by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.88.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

