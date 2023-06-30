Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Short Interest Update

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the May 31st total of 42,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Modiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Modiv by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Modiv by 1,706.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Modiv by 365.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 63,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Modiv by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 111,266 shares in the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Modiv Trading Up 0.4 %

MDV stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. Modiv has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33.

Modiv Dividend Announcement

Modiv ( NYSE:MDV Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.95). Modiv had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Modiv will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Modiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -766.67%.

About Modiv

Modiv Inc is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of single-tenant net-lease real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

Featured Stories

