Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 29,782 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 189.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,782 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 11.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52,755 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Phreesia news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $215,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,766.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $215,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,766.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $35,614.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,959.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,863 shares of company stock worth $834,743. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phreesia Stock Down 2.4 %

PHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.92.

Phreesia stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.27.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 53.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia Profile

(Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.