Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 422,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after buying an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 92,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4,537.1% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 189,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 185,342 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

