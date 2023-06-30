Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $3.31 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,208 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

CMCSA opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average is $38.35. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

