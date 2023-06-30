Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 204.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,173 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in RB Global were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 95,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in RB Global by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. OTR Global upgraded shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of RB Global from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.72 and a 1 year high of $72.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.89.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.74). RB Global had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.18 million. Analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.20%.

In other RB Global news, Director Adam Dewitt acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Adam Dewitt bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert George Elton purchased 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,654.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,993 shares of company stock worth $1,185,754 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

