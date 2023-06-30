Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $130.01 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.22 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.18.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.